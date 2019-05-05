March 19, 1944 - May 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara D. Thompson, age 75, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Janesville on March 19, 1944, the daughter of Lionel and Wilma (Dabson) Baldwin. She married Theodore Thompson on June 9, 1962, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2012. Barbara worked at Prent as a machine operator.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Jeanene (Keith Nunn) Thompson, Theresa (David Stalsberg) Ford, and Colleen (Duane Rodebaugh) Edwardson; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Lionel Baldwin; sister, Kathleen ("Scooby"); and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings: Jim, Doris, and Patricia.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com