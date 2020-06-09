September 19, 1950 - June 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara D. Emard, age 69, of Janesville, WI passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on September 19, 1950 in Berwyn, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Marion (Schweitzer) Noland. She grew up in Lyons, IL where she graduated from high school. Barbara married Terry A. Emard on June 12, 1971. She was formerly employed by Data Dimensions, Budget Blinds and Waldenbooks. Barbara was an avid reader and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed the past few winters spending time in Arizona with Terry.
Barbara Emard is survived by her husband, Terry Emard; and her children, Jennifer (James) Doll and Jeff Emard all of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Beverly.
Per Barbara's request, she will be cremated and no services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home