May 22, 1932 - September 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Barbara C. Hooverson, 88, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit. She was born May 22, 1932 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Jesse and Helen (Rosson) Hill. Barbara was a graduate of Readstown High School. She married Selmer Hooverson on December 22, 1951 in Dubuque, IA. Barbara spent her life taking care of her family. She was a cancer survivor many times over, always a fighter and now she is at peace.
Survivors include her husband, Selmer Hooverson; children, Sandra (Ronald) Bier of Janesville, WI, Michael (Cheryl) Hooverson of Janesville, Sally (Darrell) Schoen of Beloit, Mary (Ron Machajewski) Wohlfert of Janesville, and Sarah (Tom) Newton of Beloit; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Cauffman and Pam Hill, both of Prairie Du Chien, WI; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Yanske of Viroqua, WI, and Myrtha Hill of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Lucas Wohlfert; brothers, Byrd Hill and Francis Hill; and her sister, Connie Hadley.
Private family service for Barbara was held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank the Suites at Beloit, Beloit Regional Hospice, and a special thank you to our Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit family.
"There, but before the grace of God, go I"