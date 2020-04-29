Barbara "Barbie" Paul

November 16, 1941 - April 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara "Barbie" Ellen Paul, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away at her home on April 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 16, 1941 to Denzil Bunker and Henrietta (Martin) Bunker in Warren, IL. She married Richard D. Paul Sr. on July 26, 1959 in Martintown Community Church, Martintown, WI. Barbie enjoyed socializing with anyone, and loved her 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one spoiled rotten Pug, Molly B.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard Dallas Paul, Sr. of Janesville; four children: Richard Dallas (Cheri) Paul, Jr., Charlene Ann Paul, Becky Sue (Mike) Wastak, Jeffery Allen Paul; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sibling; and one little pug. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, twins Robert and Rodney; great-grandchild, Mia; four siblings; and six little doggies.
In light of recent events, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory.