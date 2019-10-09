Barbara B. Adamany

February 9, 2019 - October 7, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Barbara B. (Brunsell) Adamany was reunited with her husband, Nimmer, on October 7, 2019, when she passed away peacefully at home. Barbara, the daughter of Harold (Fred) and Elizabeth Brunsell, was born at their home on West Main Street in Evansville on February 9th, 1929. She grew up in a loving home with her brothers, Bob and Bill, and her sister Betty. The "4 B's", as they were affectionately known, were very close and they remained that way throughout the years. Barbara graduated from Evansville High School in 1946; and she furthered her education, earning a Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in English and minoring in French. Barbara married her true love, Nimmer Adamany, in 1955, and the two of them truly lived the ideal of what a marriage should be. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Lisa and Laurie. After Nimmer's death in 1977, she took over his role co-managing the Grange Store in Evansville with her brother Bill. She also became the sole proprietor of Lisa's Style Shop at Creston Park in Janesville, a women's clothing store. She was a very successful business woman until she retired in 1995. Barbara was caring, compassionate and generous. She always strove to promote the best in others. She always treated others with dignity and respect because, "It's the right thing to do." Barbara was a funny, quick-witted, yet poised individual. She would always speak her mind and rendered her opinion whenever she thought it was necessary. She truly loved her dogs, vacationing in the Caribbean islands, doing complicated jigsaw puzzles, and she was a master at redesigning household blueprints.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Laurie (James) Plourde of Monroe, WI, and Lisa Hunstad of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Lauren (Aaron) Zivkovich, Nimmer Plourde, and Elizabeth Hunstad. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren Lillian Plourde and Henry Zivkovich. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Nimmer; an infant daughter; brothers, William and Robert Brunsell; and son-in-law-law John Hunstad.

A church service honoring Barbara will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville, WI, with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Preceding the service, there will be a visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until the 12 noon service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, or a donation to St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com