Barbara Anne Cox

Janesville, WI - Barbara Anne Hoge Cox, 89, of Janesville, WI passed away on July 16 at home. Her devoted daughters and husband were privileged to provide her last care. Barbara, ever the Southern Belle, was born and lived in Richmond, Virginia for most of her life. She attended John Marshall High School and retired as an Administrative Assistant from Ford Motor Company before moving to Ocala, Florida. As a member of a Florida camping group, she was happy to drive the camper, car in tow. She moved to Janesville in 2003 to be near her young grandchildren. In Janesville, Barbara was a member of the Carrie Jacobs Bond Questers and First Congregational Church of Milton. She was an able ground crew member for Jerry and his Magic, helping husband Jerry with props and displays for his performances. Barbara and Jerry enjoyed events offered through The Gathering Place, including meals, concerts, trips and their 2008 wedding venue. Barbara was the consummate Southern cook, and generously shared her creations with family and friends. She could always be counted on to ask her trademark question "Are you hungry?" at any time of the day or night. Barbara had few acquaintances, as everyone she met became a friend. She had genuine interest in other people, recalling details about their lives and marking events with cards, calls, and visits. Barbara was a great organizer and decorator. Her sense of style was evident in her beautiful home and in the way she always looked "put together". A true animal lover, Barbara had a variety of pets throughout her life. She is sorely missed by Simba, the current cat in her house. Barbara enjoyed traveling, and visited Europe, Alaska, China and several US states.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gerald Cox; daughters Susan (Mick) Pike of Janesville, Sandy (Jeff) Streich of Jefferson, Sherri (Gary) Ragland of Richmond, Virginia, and Staci (Regina) Robbins of Maryland; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Naomi Mann and Clarence Earl Hoge, sister Joyce Hoge Marable, and husband Jim McNanny. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Humane Society of Rock County. We are grieving our loss, but are so fortunate to have called her wife and Mama.
A celebration of Barbara's wonderful life will be held on Friday, August 5 from 4:30-7:00 pm at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
