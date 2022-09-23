Barbara Ann Zitzner

April 16, 1942 - September 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Barbara Ann (Stafslien) Zitzner passed away in her Janesville home September 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters. Barbara was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1942, to Cyrus and Gladys (Solberg) Stafslien. She was a 1960 graduate of Viroqua High School. On February 4, 1961, she married Howard Zitzner, and they later divorced. In 1977 the family moved from Viroqua to Janesville. She was a dedicated 30-year employee of KMart, proudly finishing as a Pharmacy Technician, and also a Realtor for The Morse Company. Her retirement was dedicated to being her grandchildren's greatest fan, quilt artist and making certain her cookie jar was full.

