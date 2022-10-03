Barbara Ann Maurer

September 24, 2022

Delavan, WI - Born 12 November 1936 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI where she and her mother stayed for ten days with a total bill of $48.00. Barbara was the third of four children born to Roland and Alice Buslaff Romaine. Barbara attended Division Street Grade School just a few blocks from their home on First Street, adjacent to an orchard belonging to the St. Agnes Nuns and she and her friends were often chased from the orchard while enjoying some of that forbidden fruit. It was about 1946 when the family moved to the original Buslaff family homestead in the little community of Waucousta, situated at the river on highway 45 between Kewaskum and Eden in Fond du Lac County. At the time Barbara was just 10 years old and had to make the adjustment from city living to no running water and an outdoor privy. Here she and her siblings walked the quarter mile to the Waucousta Grade School where, along with the essentials, she learned how to hit a darn good softball, always being the first one picked for a team.

