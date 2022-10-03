Barbara Ann Maurer

Delavan, WI - Born 12 November 1936 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI where she and her mother stayed for ten days with a total bill of $48.00. Barbara was the third of four children born to Roland and Alice Buslaff Romaine. Barbara attended Division Street Grade School just a few blocks from their home on First Street, adjacent to an orchard belonging to the St. Agnes Nuns and she and her friends were often chased from the orchard while enjoying some of that forbidden fruit. It was about 1946 when the family moved to the original Buslaff family homestead in the little community of Waucousta, situated at the river on highway 45 between Kewaskum and Eden in Fond du Lac County. At the time Barbara was just 10 years old and had to make the adjustment from city living to no running water and an outdoor privy. Here she and her siblings walked the quarter mile to the Waucousta Grade School where, along with the essentials, she learned how to hit a darn good softball, always being the first one picked for a team.
After graduating there Barbara attended Campbellsport High School where her goal was to become a teacher. At a high school dance her plans were changed with the chance meeting with her husband to be, Johnny Maurer, and after dating for two years they were married on August 15, 1953 at St. Andrew Catholic church in Delavan. It was then that Barbara was able to pursue her dream of teaching with the birth of their six children over the course of the next ten years where she became the best loving mother any child could ever hope for. Barbara literally grew up with her children, loving them beyond measure, teaching them all the important things they would need to fulfill their growing years. She taught them how to have fun, to play fair, to pray, to respect their elders, and she hit the best darn "pop flies" to her three sons to whom she also gave the freedom to spend their early years just being boys, with much of their summer school vacation exploring at the local mill pond, often following the river all the way to the Delavan Lake outlet. Her three girls also enjoyed the freedom of just being girls, but with just a bit closer supervision. Their yard and street at 311 South 5th Street in Delavan was like a playground with all the young children in the neighborhood.
Barbara also cared for several other children during the day, back when $2.00 a day was the norm for child care. No matter how busy she was before Johnny was due home she would check her appearance and meet him at the door with a hug and a kiss. Barbara's home and family were her life. She loved, and lived the song, "I Am The Happiest Girl In the whole USA." Our annual summer vacations to Clam Lake brought the entire family to a time of relaxation and were some of the most treasured and memorable times in our lives.
Through all this Barbara supported Johnny through the many work and business decisions and John's job changes that were made. Then there was their disastrous 3-month move to San Diego, CA with their two sons, Dave age 2 and Dan age 1, when Barbara was seven months pregnant with their daughter Linda. Everything they owned was loaded onto a small trailer and they headed out on "Old Route 66" (when it was still only two lanes) where they barely survived the trip, encountering sub-zero temperatures along with treacherous snow storms in the Texas Panhandle. They arrived with $8.00 and after two weeks John found a position with Solar Aircraft. After ten weeks the government contract was fulfilled and the job ended. Their daughter Linda was born there in March 1956, and with no job prospects, two weeks later the family once again packed up their trailer and headed for Wisconsin driving 2,350 miles non-stop and arriving in Delavan without a single penny to their name. It is so difficult for those of us who survive her to even absorb the strength that Barbara must have had to make this journey with a two and one year old, along with a 2-week old baby. Remember, this was 1956.
While Johnny was on the Sheriff Department Barbara was there to encourage him with the purchase of the Traveler Coffee Shop in Elkhorn, and a year later the Country Traveler north of Elkhorn, and finally opening the Traveler Coffee Shop in Delavan, encompassing 25 wonderful years in the business with her husband John and their six children; Dave, Dan, Linda, Ron, Mary and Patricia, all of whom worked in the business at one time or another. Barbara was a regular employee at the family restaurant and, for several years, with her three daughters, operated the Slenderizer Body Toning busisness at Park Place in Delavan. For over 40 years she enjoyed league bowling up until 2017. In retirement Barbara has endured several serious health conditions but has thoroughly enjoyed crocheting, knitting, working on puzzles, reading and the visits from their large family.
Barbara is survived by her husband John, of 69 years, and six children; Dave, Dan (Cathy), Linda (Jim) Kraayeveld, Ron (Betsy), Mary (Scott) Atwell, Patricia (Jerry) De Leon, eighteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and donations can be made to St. Andrew Parish School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
