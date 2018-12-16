September 25, 1952 - December 12, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Barbara Ann (Korth) Lindner, 66, was called to be with her Savior in heaven on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her home in Janesville, WI. Barb was born on September 25, 1952, to Gilbert and Dorothy (Foch) Korth and raised in Juneau, WI. She was a baptized child of God and the only daughter in the middle of five brothers. Barb graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School and Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a nurse at various hospitals and nursing homes, caring for the needs of others. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Lindner, on April 6, 1974. The Lord blessed them with four children. During Pastor Lindner's ministry, Barb served behind the scenes at their churches in Glenham, SD, Mobridge, SD, Beaver Dam, WI, and Janesville, WI. She raised their children in the Christian faith and enjoyed spending countless hours sitting on bleachers. Barb enjoyed sewing from childhood 4H, traveling around the country with her beloved husband, and going on outings with her friends, siblings, and grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her children: Kathryn (Rev. Steven) Neyhart, Reedsburg, WI, Rev. Daniel (Heidi) Lindner, Minneapolis, MN, Abigail (Jeremy) Drallos, Milwaukee, WI, David (Sherry), Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Madelyn, Aaron, Emma, and Bennett Neyhart, and Lily Drallos; five brothers: Richard (Karen) Korth, Arlington, WI, Jeffrey (Sherry) Korth, Watertown, WI, Rev. Steven Korth, Bay City, MI, Michael (Beth) Korth, Verona, WI, Andrew Korth, Green Bay, WI; and in-laws, John and Barbara Migacz, Franklin, WI; and many other family members and friends.
Barb now enjoys the glory of heaven with family and friends who have fallen asleep in their Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Lindner; parents, Gilbert and Dorothy Korth; in-laws, Elroy and Eugenia Lindner; and niece, Sarah Migacz.
Funeral services will be held at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to WELS Home & World Missions and Luther Preparatory School. The Lindner family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
We take comfort in the words that our Lord God gives us in 1 Peter 1:3-4 "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade."
