September 12, 1929 - April 18, 2019

Formerly of Janesville, WI -- Barbara Ann Hayes, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Medical Park West Nursing Home, Norman, OK. She was born in Janesville on September 12, 1929, to William and Mayme (Dulin) Brockhaus, and was one of seven children. Barb was a homemaker, and loved by everyone who knew her. She worked at Rost Art Shop, and also worked at Parker Pen and was Miss Penette. She married William J. Hayes on September 12, 1955, and had five children: William J. Hayes Jr., Elizabeth A. Hayes, Timothy K. Hayes, Mary C. Hayes, and James "Mike" (Kristen) Hayes. She is survived by three sisters: Bette, Jane and Gretchen; and two brothers, Bill and Bob; two grandchildren, Jay and Katie Hayes; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sister, Carol Kloster; two nephews, Mark Basso and Chris Weber; niece, Janey Brockhaus; and a grandson, Joshua Henning.

There will be a memorial service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held after the service.