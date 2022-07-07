Elkhorn, WI - Barbara A. Cox, 75, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on July 2, 2022 at Lakeland Health Care Center. She was born on March 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Clarence and Etta (Madsen) Crane. She was a former member and previous president of the Lady Elks for the Walworth Lakeland Elks Lodge. She was also involved in church choir, was an Altar Guild and was involved with the Lady's Society. Barbara and David were high school sweethearts and were united in marriage in Beloit, WI, on October 5, 1968. Barbara was very well known as 'the lunch lady" as she worked in the kitchen at the Elkhorn Area High School for about 35 years. She was also known as "Mom" to many people. She loved to spend time with her family and will be very missed.
Barbara is survived by her Husband; David Cox, Children; Christopher (Lyssia) Cox and Jennifer (Jason) Crotchett and her Grandson; David Cox.
Barbara Is preceded in death by her Parents; Clarence and Etta (Madsen) Crane.
A Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at St. John in the Wilderness Church, 13 S Church St. Elkhorn, WI, 53121. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12:00PM. Special thanks to her "family" at Lakeland Health Care Center for their love and care. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
