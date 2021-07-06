January 25, 1929 - July 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Barbara Ann Bobzien, age 92, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home. She was born on January 25, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota; the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Westlund) Wallen. Barbara was married to Glen A. Bobzien in Janesville in 1952, and they shared 35 years together before his passing in 1987. After earning her Bachelor Degree in Library Science in 1950 from the University of Minnesota, Barbara was employed with the Hedberg Public Library. She retired from the library as Head of Catalog Services in 1994. As an opera lover, Barbara held season tickets for many years at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. After Glen and Barbara were newly married, Barbara was active in Little Theatre. She enjoyed teaching English as a second language to those that had emigrated to Janesville. Barbara loved playing cards. All family get togethers involved a game of poker.She was member of several local bridge clubs, and also taught bridge. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, active in their book discussions and volunteering for their annual book sale. Barbara was also a member of the Janesville Women's Club and the Red Hat Society.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Laurel A. Bobzien and Ellen L.(Phil) Hottmann. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Glen.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to OAK HILL CEMETERY.