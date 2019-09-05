July 23, 1951 - September 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- On Monday, September 2, 2019, Barbara A. Lawrence, age 68, a life-long Janesville resident, went to her eternal rest. She passed away at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Joseph J. and Erma L (Rabyor) Stapleton. She attended St. Patrick's School until the 8th grade, and graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1970. Barb married John Lawrence on October 15, 1977. She was a member of Faith Community Church. Barb was formerly employed by Borg Industries, Valley Bank (BMO Harris Bank) and H & R Block. Most important to Barb was the job of caring for children. She loved her time with children, and was a volunteer for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters for several years. She volunteered as a classroom helper at Jefferson Elementary School, and babysat many children. She especially enjoyed babysitting her four granddaughters, and attending their programs, plays and other events. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star Janesville Chapter # 69, Columbia/Evansville Chapter # 29 and Oregon Chapter # 49. She served as Worthy Matron several times for the chapters. She was also a member of White Shrine of Jerusalem # 15. Barb loved writing cards and letters to friends and family. For the past two years she had been a resident of Willowick.

Surviving are her stepdaughter, Kelley (Jeff) Marotta of Janesville; her stepson, Mike (Cindy) Lawrence of South Beloit, IL; four granddaughters: Autumn, Carly, Sarah and Grace; her sister, Dorothy (Roger) Meier of Verona, WI; niece, Sheryl A. Nelson; several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lawrence, who died January 7, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her father, Joe Stapleton; her mother, Erma Stapleton; and her brother, Ronald J. Stapleton.

Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville. Rev. Jerry Dean will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the Church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An Eastern Star service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Eastern Star.

