December 29, 1937 - April 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara A. Feltz, 82, of Janesville, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away at home in the company of her husband on April 3, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 29, 1937, the daughter of Lawrence Miller and Isabel (Green) Miller. Barbara graduated class of 1955 at Immaculata High School in Chicago IL. On August 8, 1959, Barbara married Robert Feltz, her husband and lifelong best friend. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage and five children. She was a member of the Rolling Meadows IL Senior Center quilting club. She enjoyed working with the ladies of the club to make items for various charities in the community. Barbara loved to cook and bake, especially around the holidays. Happiness to her was family and friends gathering and enjoying a meal. She always said, "if you left her house hungry, it was your own fault". She was very witty, and even dementia could not steal that from her. She had a very big heart, and would give herself to all that she cared about. Barbara had a great sense of humor and a hearty, contagious laugh. She loved her pets, wild or tamed. The Feltz' front porch was on the map of every neighborhood squirrel.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; her sons: Michael Feltz of Belvidere, IL, Thomas Feltz of Rolling Meadows, IL, Jim (Sheila) Feltz of Barrington IL, Steven Feltz of Plainfield, IL; and her only daughter, Ann Margaret (Jim) Deltgen of Janesville, WI; five grandchildren: Joseph Feltz, Christopher Feltz, Daniel Deltgen, Bridget Marie Deltgen, and Brian Deltgen; her brother, Mike (Noreen) Miller; sister, Patricia Doucet; and many nieces and nephews.
