Barbara A. (Conover) Dustrude

Janesville, WI - Barbara A. Dustrude, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in the family home in Thompsonville, Illinois on June 23, 1946; the daughter of Ralph and Phyllis (Hall) Conover. She attended her earlier school years in Thompsonville before her family moved to Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1964. Barbara eventually graduated from UW Whitewater, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. Barbara married Theodore Dustrude at the First Congregational Church in Beloit, Wisconsin on February 28, 1970. She worked for Walworth County Human Services for 45 years, retiring as a Social Worker in 2014. She loved being outside; whether it was with her family, fishing or camping or just at home in her garden. Barbara was a wonderful cook and enjoyed her time with friends. She really enjoyed reading as much as possible (she took a special interest in Native American Culture), and was an avid animal lover and supporter. Earlier in her life, Barb was an excellent singer and sang with multiple choirs. She enjoyed traveling and living her life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ted Dustrude; son, Bob Dustrude; sister, Susan Conover; her beloved cats; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gayla Conover Addie.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Knob Prairie Cemetery in Akin, Illinois. Memorial donations can be made in Barbara's honor to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 Arch St., Janesville, WI, 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Dustrude as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.