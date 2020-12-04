February 1, 1949 - November 30, 2020
Mequon, WI - Barbara A. (Brown) Nichols, age 71, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Ozaukee from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Janesville on February 1, 1949; the daughter of Merritt "Red" and Regena (McNally) Brown. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1967, Barbara moved to Milwaukee in 1970 and held various retail positions in the Milwaukee area during her career. Barbara married Lawrence R. Nichols on November 14, 1990 and spent six years together before Larry's passing on April 23, 1997. Barbara took pride in her Irish heritage and preferred to keep things simple throughout her life. Barbara was known in the extended Brown family for welcoming new additions to the family with open arms. She was always willing to embrace them into the fold, and to include them.
She is survived by her siblings: Chet (Ruth) Brown, Tom (Lori) Brown, and Joanne (Clarence "Kelly") Shields; brother in-law, Brad Munger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 1997; her parents; sister, Colleen Munger; and brother, Dale Brown.
A private family service will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com