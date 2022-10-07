Barbara A. "Barb" Kersten

January 15, 1950 - October 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Barbara A. "Barb" Kersten, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Mercy Manor. Barb was born in Stoughton, WI on January 15, 1950; the daughter of Marlowe and Eleanora (Seeman) Farberg. She graduated from Evansville High School and married John Kersten on October 4, 1969. They were married for nearly 49 years before his passing in 2018. Barb and John were long time members of the Janesville Snow Chiefs and Lake Koshkonong Snowmobile Clubs. Barb loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to many snowmobiling and fishing trips . Barb was affectionately known as the "flower lady" at the Milton KOA campground. She always made sure there were beautiful flowers for everyone to enjoy.

