Janesville, WI - Barbara A. "Barb" Kersten, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Mercy Manor. Barb was born in Stoughton, WI on January 15, 1950; the daughter of Marlowe and Eleanora (Seeman) Farberg. She graduated from Evansville High School and married John Kersten on October 4, 1969. They were married for nearly 49 years before his passing in 2018. Barb and John were long time members of the Janesville Snow Chiefs and Lake Koshkonong Snowmobile Clubs. Barb loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to many snowmobiling and fishing trips . Barb was affectionately known as the "flower lady" at the Milton KOA campground. She always made sure there were beautiful flowers for everyone to enjoy.
Barb is survived by her 2 children, Jeff (Laurie) Kersten and Jennifer (Joe) Duarte; 5 grandchildren: Mandy (Dan) Kohs, Austin (Beth) Bergmann, Casey (Beth) Bergmann, Mikayla Duarte, and Dylan Duarte; 5 great grandchildren: Madyson, Jackson, Bentley, Ayden, and Carson; 2 sisters, Karen (Robert) Stevens and Kay Farberg; loyal companion and beloved dog, Kassi; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; and brother, Ken Farberg.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Kersten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.