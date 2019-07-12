June 22, 1960 - July 9, 2019

Evansville -- Barb E. Nehls age 59 passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center Janesville. She was born on June 22, 1960 the daughter of Rodger and Betty (Schulz) Stryhn. Barb married Ken Nehls on February 2, 1989 at the United Methodist Church Evansville. She worked for the Evansville School District as a cook for many years before working at the Eager Free Public Library in Evansville until her retirement. She was always willing to help anyone who asked and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She leaves behind her husband Ken; her two dogs that she dearly loved; two brothers, Rodney (Jan) Stryhn of Longview, WA., Gary (Sharon) Stryhn of Manitowac, WI.; a sister, Carol (Cliff) Muchow of Evansville; step daughter, Toni Anderson; grandchildren and great grandchildren of Janesville, WI.; and stepson, Ken (Jenny) Nehls Jr.; grandchildren and great grandchildren of Northport FL.; sister in law, Carol (Bud) Scott of Rocky Comfort, MO. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews which she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents Rodger and Betty Stryhn and a niece Susie Muchow.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Ann Scott United Methodist Church Evansville officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.