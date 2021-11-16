B. Dean "Mac" McKibben

March 4, 2021 - November 9, 2021
Mesa, AZ - Mac, 92, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia; his parents, David and Lucy; and his three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Clausen); his four children: Scott, Michelle (Jim) Johanning, Shawn (Sharon), and Ryan (Mary Beth). He was the proud grandfather of ten, and great-grandfather of 14.
He was born on March 4, 1929 in Norfolk, NE. His family moved to St. Cloud, MN when he was 5, where he grew up. He had an active childhood in a bustling household. He and his brothers, all just a year apart, were an inseparable group that were always there for each other. He joined the Navy in 1946, stationed in Corpus Christi, TX , Pearl Harbor and then discharged in San Francisco. He returned to St. Cloud in 1948, when he met his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Pat). They married in 1952. In 1948, he also started his 42-year career in the newspaper business at the St. Cloud Times in advertising sales. He spent 2-1/2 years there and then went to the Minneapolis Star & Tribune until 1955 when he moved to the Watertown (SD) Public Opinion as the Classified Advertising Manager. In 1963, he moved to the Janesville (WI) Gazette, he eventually became the Director of Sales/Advertising in 1973. Mac was the ultimate salesman whose gregarious personality and relentless work ethic made him a role model to be envied and he inspired those who worked with him.
Janesville became "home" and the roots for the family. He was the consummate father and husband who provided boundless love and support. Always there to take the kids swimming or to the ice rink. An accomplished hockey player in his youth, he instilled the love of the game to his kids. Active in his community, he took that love and coached many years of youth hockey in Janesville, including coaching the Janesville Bantam age team to a state Class B championship in 1972. He was also an avid University of Wisconsin hockey fan, holding season tickets for 15 years. In 1984, he left Janesville and finished the final 6 years of his newspaper career at the Oshkosh (WI) Northwestern. In 1990, he and Pat fulfilled a lifelong dream of retiring in the Phoenix area, and they moved to Mesa, AZ, where they lived until each passed away. They loved Mesa, had many friends and were active in their development. Mac worked on the "Beautification Committee" for 17 years, maintaining and planting new landscaping throughout the development. He was a legend on that committee, "managing" it for many years, and eventually getting a dedication built in his honor by former committee mates after his retirement from the committee. Sadly, he lost Pat at the young age of 70. While she never left his heart, he was able to find new happiness and married Mary (Clausen), with whom he spent the rest of his life until his passing.
A celebration of Mac's life will be held at a service at All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ on Saturday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a gathering at the Clubhouse at Apache Wells golf club at 5601 E Hermosa Vista Dr. in Mesa.