March 27, 1926 - November 14, 2022
Evansville, WI - Avis L. Lawrenz, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, just after 9:00am at The Heights in
Avis was born on a farm just north of Evansville, WI on March 27, 1926, as the eigth child of Ansten and Ruby Tronnes. She married Glen Lawrenz on September 1, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church in Center Township and were together 60 years before his death on April 13, 2022. Avis and Glen were hard working people who operated their 3rd generation family farm milking cows and raising crops side-by-side. Avis also had a flock of chickens that she collected eggs to sell to neighbors and Woodman's food market.
In 1958, they gave birth to their only child, Beverly. Avis loved quilting, crafts, and reading in her free time. Avis passed on her love of quilting and crafts to her daughter. She served on several committees when Beverly was in Magnolia 4-H and was always willing to help wherever she could. In their younger years, Glen and Avis enjoyed being members of the local card club and dancing, especially polkas, on Saturday nights. She loved her grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. She was so happy to become a great-grandmother for the first time at age 95, when she was blessed with Elason who brought her so much joy.
Avis is survived by her daughter Beverly (John Quinn), grandson Judson (Mariangela) Quinn, granddaughter Autumn (Aaron) Quinn Reilly, grandson Jared Quinn, and great-granddaughter Elason May Quinn. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen Lawrenz, Sisters Eleanor (Bud) Iverson, Amy (Elmer) Allen, Ada (Loyd) Knudson, Marie (Raymond) Heritage, Mena (Vernon) Kapke, LaVena "Dee" (Walter) Clark, Brothers Rudolph (Ellen) Tronnes, Leonard Tronnes, Vernon (Rose) Tronnes, and her granddaughter Heather Quinn.
Funeral Services will be at 11:30 on Monday November 21, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Evansville with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to time of services at the church. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Heights, Deb Schneider, and Agrace of Janesville for their exceptional care.
