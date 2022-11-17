Avis L. Lawrenz

March 27, 1926 - November 14, 2022

Evansville, WI - Avis L. Lawrenz, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, just after 9:00am at The Heights in

To plant a tree in memory of Avis Lawrenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.