Orfordville, WI - Avalon "Avy" L. Widner, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 26, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born September 19, 1937 in Rusk Co., WI, to the late Harold and Agnes (Schumacher) Jacobson. Avalon married Hallie M. Widner, Jr. on June 14, 1958. They were married for 41 years. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1999. Avalon and her eight siblings were raised on a farm in Cashton, WI where hard work and the importance of family were instilled upon her at an early age. She and Hallie spent the majority of their lives in Janesville, WI where she went on to work as a Tupperware Consultant while raising seven kids. Avalon spent many years involved with the Moose Lodge and numerous activities at St. Mary's School and Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her relatives and friends and Tuesday morning coffee/breakfast gatherings with "the ladies."
Our mom was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. Throughout our lives mom was always there for us, whether it was helping with our homework as kids, or, as we had kids of our own, helping with babysitting.
Our entire family was always the focal point of her world, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart. When any of them called or stopped by for a visit her face would light up and you could see the love in her eyes.
She instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mom was a true role model who we'll always look up to. She was a source of inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Avy is survived by her 7 children: Elaine (Jim Kulstad) Widner, Jeffrey Widner, Pamela (Steve) Outhouse, Todd (Dawn) Widner, Thomas (Sarah) Widner, Tina (Brett) Gurney and Melissa (Mark) Gavigan; 13 grandchildren: Joshua (Shelby), Nicole (Brad Passon) and Timothy Widner, Jake (Erin) White, Leah (Travis) Haugen, Samuel (Ciara Shaffer) Outhouse, Andrew (Rebecca) and Bryan (Lisa) Widner, Tommy and Jackson Widner, Karie (David) Lebak, Mark (Nicole) and Kayla Gavigan; 19 great-grandchildren: Riley, Aubrey, Theodore and Amelia Widner, Brooks (and soon to arrive Presley Avalon) Passon, David and Buddy White, Trevor, Trace and Taytum Haugen, Angelina Glass, Junior Augsburger, Savanna Widner, Levi and Logan Widner, Graham and Hudson Lebak, Cayson and Callie Gavigan; 6 siblings: Jeanette (Loras) Demmer, Doreen Hansen, Alta (George) Buehl, Gary (Diane) Jacobson, Alan Jacobson, Diane Koebler; and by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia; brother, David and numerous relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue at Church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass at the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Avalon's family would like to thank Mercy Hospice - especially Ashley and Lisa, everyone at Home at Ease, Beth F. and Karie K. for all of the help, care, compassion and love they showed our mom and Pam.
We would also like to express our deep appreciation for the loving care, tenderness and compassion of our sister Pam, who with the help of her family was mom's caregiver for the last years of her life.
"A mother's love is the heart of the family. Mom, you will always be in our hearts. We love you."
