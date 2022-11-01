Avalon "Avy" L. Widner

September 19, 1937 - October 26, 2022

Orfordville, WI - Avalon "Avy" L. Widner, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 26, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born September 19, 1937 in Rusk Co., WI, to the late Harold and Agnes (Schumacher) Jacobson. Avalon married Hallie M. Widner, Jr. on June 14, 1958. They were married for 41 years. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1999. Avalon and her eight siblings were raised on a farm in Cashton, WI where hard work and the importance of family were instilled upon her at an early age. She and Hallie spent the majority of their lives in Janesville, WI where she went on to work as a Tupperware Consultant while raising seven kids. Avalon spent many years involved with the Moose Lodge and numerous activities at St. Mary's School and Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her relatives and friends and Tuesday morning coffee/breakfast gatherings with "the ladies."

