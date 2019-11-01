Austin "Ozzie" Hughes

May 5, 1949 - October 30, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Austin "Ozzie" P. Hughes, age 70, of rural Beloit, WI passed away at his home on October 30, 2019 of an apparent heart attack. Ozzie was born in Westby, WI on May 5, 1949, the son of Virgil and Hazel (Alderman) Hughes. He grew up in the Westby area and graduated from Westby High School. In 1967, he moved to Janesville to begin working at General Motors where he was employed for 34 years. Ozzie married Janet Peterson on November 11, 1972. In addition to working at General Motors, he operated Ozzie's Automotive Oasis Body Shop. Following his retirement in 2001 from General Motors, he operated the body shop full-time. Ozzie enjoyed woodworking and taking motorcycle trips with Janet in their younger years. He was known for his sense of humor and for helping others. Ozzie loved to go out for breakfast, hangout at his body shop with his friends and looked forward to "Miller Time" at 4 o'clock with his special shop friend, Sturgis.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Hughes; two children, Dan (Ashlea) Hughes and Susan "Skeeter" Hughes; three grandchildren: Michael, Rachel and Nicole; one brother, Roger (Ginny) Hughes; one sister, Cheryl (Mike) Weber; nieces; nephews; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Ozzie was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Nelson.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. In addition to the services on Monday, the family is planning a celebration of life which will be held at a later date.

