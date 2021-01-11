Austin M. Sbonik

August 12, 1995 - January 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Austin Miles Sbonik, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his home in Janesville, WI. Austin was born on August 12, 1995, in Janesville, WI at Mercy Hospital. He graduated from Craig High School in 2013. He welcomed his son into this world on August 15, 2018. Austin had a heart of gold and was sensitive with deep feelings and morals. Austin had an undeniable love for his family, music, video games, and fishing. He was kindhearted with an unwavering passion for animals. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.
Austin is survived by his parents, Christopher Sbonik and Geneva Sbonik; stepfather, Raymond Jaber; son, Milo Scholl; sisters, Jessica Sbonik and Lauren Sbonik; nephew, Cameron Sbonik; niece, Taylynn Gebhardt; grandparents, Thomas and Cheryl Sbonik; grandmother, Barbara Henke; grandfather, Jerry Knox; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Knox; grandfather, Dave Henke; cousin, Christopher Sbonik; great-grandmother, Rose Sbonik; and great-grandmother June Acker.
Austin will truly be missed and forever remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to send any contributions and condolences to Christopher and Geneva Sbonik at 417 E. Hill Parkway, Madison, WI 53718. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com