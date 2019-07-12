July 28, 2012 - July 7, 2019

Pikeville, NC/Janesville -- August John Hartlaub passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 surrounded by family after a year-long battle with brain cancer. August was born July 28th, 2012 in Grafton, WI, the son of TJ and Sarah (Trueblood) Hartlaub. He was a fun younger brother to Logan and eventually a sweet older brother to Evelyn. August was a lively, happy, mischievous little boy who brought smiles to many. August enjoyed many things in his 7 years of life such as his dog Sammy, his cat Milo, anything dinosaurs, playing football, building with Legos, jumping on the trampoline with friends, swimming, dancing, riding his bike, and going to Disney World. August is so loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his parents, TJ and Sarah Hartlaub; his siblings, Logan and Evelyn; his Grandparents, three Great Grandparents and lots of Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. A private intimate family burial will take place on Monday in Oak Hill Cemetery.