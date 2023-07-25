Audrey Norton

Elkhorn, WI - Audrey Ann Norton age 86 of Elkhorn, WI died on July 23, 2023 at Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn. Audrey was born on June 15, 1937, daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Voght) Kehoe. Audrey was united in marriage to Gerald A. Norton at the First United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, WI on July 13, 1957. Audrey enjoyed palying piano, signing in the church choir, knitting, and horses. Audrey loved her family, especially her grandkids and great granddaughters. Audrey loved to travel in their RV. Audrey is survived by her children Connie (Keith) Resler of Muskego, WI, Brian (Marie) Norton of Elkhorn, WI; grandchildren; Kimberly (Nicholas) Iossi, Kyle (Chelsey) Resler, Tyler (Gabby) Norton, Tanner (Bekah) Norton; great grandchildren; Charli Paige Norton, Adelaide Grace Norton; sister in law; Marlene Norton; and friend of 67 years; Virgie Oesterheld. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister; Bonnie Whitman. A Funeral Service will be held for Audrey officiated by Pastor Tom De Groot on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 11:00AM at Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will take place before the service beginning at 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn 450 E. Geneva Street Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
