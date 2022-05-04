Janesville, WI - Audrey McClellan, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at home. She was born in Janesville on September 25, 1930, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Swartz) Zilisch. She earned her bachelor's degree from UW Madison and her master's degree from UW Whitewater. In college she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Audrey married Rowland "Rollie" McClellan on September 13, 1952, in Delavan. She was a math teacher at Craig High School and served 2 terms on the Janesville School Board. Her faith was very important to her, she was a long time member of First Lutheran Church. After retirement, she volunteered for various organizations and especially enjoyed her time volunteering at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Audrey was a member of the Janesville Women's Club Association. Always striving to learn something new, she and Rollie traveled extensively and enjoyed river cruises in Europe.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Rollie; 3 children: Carol McClellan, Joanne (Ed) Hughes, and Rowland "Andy" McClellan; 2 grandchildren, Steven and Christopher Hughes; brother, William Zilisch; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey McClellan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
