Audrey "Mac" Kuter

November 13, 1926 - January 4, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Audrey F. "Mac" Kuter, age 93, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. She was born in Darlington on November 13, 1926, the daughter of William and Beryl (Meade) McGettigan. She married William Kuter on June 12, 1948, in Milwaukee, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2007. Audrey had a sharp Irish Wit and was a diehard Packer fan. Family was everything to her, mostly being one of the oldest of 13 children. She was always raising her grandchildren as well as her own, with a heart full of love! She loved going out for dinner with her "Rat Pack" friends. She loved bowling every week for 20 years. Audrey made friends easily, right up to her last day of being "the greeter" at the doors of St. Elizabeth's Manor, where she lived her last 10 years.

Audrey is survived by her three children: William (fiancee, Judy Kline) Kuter of Mukwonago, Brian (Kyong) Kuter of Fort Wayne, IN, and Debra (favorite son in-law, John) Sumpter of Janesville; ten grandchildren: Jerome (Robin) Kuter, Morgan Kuter, Wyatt Kuter, Molly (fiance, Roger Halvzak) Kuter, SuJon Kuter, Frank (Mallory) Kuter, Sarah (fiance, Brian King) Kuter, Gary (Mandi) Kuter, Megan Kuter, and Robert (Amy) Fugate; step granddaughter, Brooke (Tom) Virgin; four siblings: Patricia Harris, Mickey Fardy, Dennis (Denise) McGettigan, Patrick (Michel) McGettigan; sisters and brother in-law: Ruth McGettigan, Sue McGettigan, and Lee Greenwood; six great-grandchildren: Logan, William, Kayle, Aidan, Noah, and Nolan; extended great-grandchildren: Natalie Talley, Zachary and Gabrielle Virgin, P.J. (Nipa) Butcher, Sarah (Nick) Levine, and Dylan King; great-great-grandchildren, Melayna and Kailyn Talley; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Kuter; grandson, Christopher Kuter; and siblings: William, Francis (Patricia), Raymond (Joanne), Brian and Mark McGettigan, Marion (Tony) Nardi, Geraldine (Bob) Kaiser, and Karen Greenwood.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the Funeral Home. Packer attire is perfectly acceptable and welcomed for the service! For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thank you to all the staff members of St. Elizabeth's for the great friendship and care Audrey received during her time with you. Also, a very special thank you to the staff members of Marquardt Hospice for all of their care and support!