Audrey (Lami) Way

August 27, 1932 - July 18, 2022

Sharon, WI - Sharon, WI - Audrey (Lami) Way, of Sharon, was born on August 27, 1932 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Charles and Beatrice (White) Lami. Audrey passed peacefully from this life into the next on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 44 days prior to her 90th birthday.