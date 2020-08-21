April 4, 1932 - August 17, 2020
Middleton, WI -- Audrey L. Sargeant, age 88, died August 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and post-polio syndrome that dimmed her happy smile and laughing eyes. She was born April 4, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of John M. Loomis and Myrtle Rice Loomis. She grew up in Stratford, CT, and attended the University of Bridgeport, CT and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL where she earned her RN degree in 1955. It was there she met Dr. Thomas S. Sargeant. They fell in love and were married in Oct. of 1955. Over the years, they lived in Wauwatosa WI, Munich, Germany, Janesville and Madison, WI, before settling in Middleton. Always interested in art, she worked in ceramics, metal work, fabric design, and collage. She loved her family, reading, especially English mysteries, puzzles, ethnic restaurants, dancing, the sport of curling, and people with a sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Mary Sargeant, Elizabeth (Barry) Novak; son, Matthew (Kelly) Sargeant; grandchildren: Katherine Novak, Joseph Novak, and Hannah Odland; and great-grandson, Nolan Kuker. She was preceded in death by her parents and half -brother John B. Byron.
There will be no funeral services Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
