Menasha, WI - Audrey (Johnson) McLay, 92, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022, at the Prairie Home Assisted Living facility in Menasha, WI. Born July 17, 1930, the youngest of five siblings, she grew up in Whitewater, WI, and graduated from Whitewater High School. She participated in some nurses training before marrying Malcolm (Mac} McLay from Janesville (later owner of McLay Auto Parts) in 1953. A devoted homemaker, she decorated her house for the holidays, took pride in her yard, and took numerous photos that went into carefully labeled photo albums. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and watching classic movies. At the same time, she brought up and kept in touch with her four children, who are grateful for the many fond memories of family gatherings she gave them over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Austin and Anna Johnson; her husband Malcolm, her brothers Royce (Georgette) and Robert (Joanne), and her sisters Shirley Storck (Raymond) and Betty Brown (Clarence) as well as her niece Patricia Storck and nephew James Brown.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Bob) Meyer, Ann McLay, Lynn Knott, and Mary (Dale) Frampton; grandchildren (Ronan Frampton, Nessa Frampton, Daniel Prisk), and great-granddaughter Emberlyn.
Per the wishes of the deceased, no memorial services will be held.
Special thanks to the staff of Prairie Home for their services to Audrey in her remaining years.
