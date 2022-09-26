Audrey (Johnson) McLay

July 17, 1930 - September 17, 2022

Menasha, WI - Audrey (Johnson) McLay, 92, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022, at the Prairie Home Assisted Living facility in Menasha, WI. Born July 17, 1930, the youngest of five siblings, she grew up in Whitewater, WI, and graduated from Whitewater High School. She participated in some nurses training before marrying Malcolm (Mac} McLay from Janesville (later owner of McLay Auto Parts) in 1953. A devoted homemaker, she decorated her house for the holidays, took pride in her yard, and took numerous photos that went into carefully labeled photo albums. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and watching classic movies. At the same time, she brought up and kept in touch with her four children, who are grateful for the many fond memories of family gatherings she gave them over the years.

