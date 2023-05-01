Audrey Jane (Wightman) Luebke

Elkhorn, WI - Audrey J. Luebke, 101, formerly of W Court Street Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday April 25, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1922, in Burlington, WI the daughter of the late Charles and May (Rhyner) Wightman. She graduated from Elkhorn High School with perfect attendance for all twelve years of schooling and was very proud of that. Audrey was united in marriage to John J. Luebke on September 20, 1947. They were married for over 67 years when John died on July 28, 2015. She was a homemaker, member of the Elkhorn United Methodist Church & Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader, loved her flowers, her home & holiday decorating. She vacationed every year with family and loved to travel with Jones Bus Service. She was a jokester who loved to laugh and sing. Her family was always most important to her and gave her the greatest joy. She is survived by nieces and a nephew: Cheryll Jansen of Elkhorn, WI, Michele (Jeff) Kilpin of Elkhorn, WI, Sharman (Dennis) Toomey of Cary, IL, Brett Adsit of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Dennise (Doug) Pierce of Whitewater, WI, Kathy Maynard of Margate, FL, Edie (John) Brogan of Chromo, CO, and Cori (Tom) Brogan of Sun Prairie, WI, numerous great and great-great nieces, and nephews. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband John, her sister Yvonne Adsit, her brother Charles Wightman, her brother-in-law Kenneth Adsit and her nephew Keith Adsit. A private family service will be held at Colburn-Leola Cemetery in Hancock, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
