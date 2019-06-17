January 17, 1933 - April 20, 2019

Brooklyn/Evansville, WI -- Angels escorted Audrey Arlene Johnson to her eternal home on April 20, 2019. She was born January 17, 1933 in Belvidere, IL., the second daughter of William F. and Gladys A. Morehead. Raised on family farm, she learned at a young age the lessons and rewards of hard work and discipline. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1951, where she played clarinet in her High School band. Music would always be an integral part of her life. After High School Audrey worked at Mutual Reinsurance Bureau in Belvidere. In 1954, she married Donald E. Johnson, at St James Catholic Church, and their loving bond endured for more than 64 years. Together they began their dairy farming career with little more than ambition and a dream. Their passion for dairy farming grew from rented farms in Boone County, IL., to purchasing their current dairy farm near Brooklyn WI., in 1969.

Along their journey they were blessed with four children: Gary (Sherri) of Paso Robles, Ca., Terry (Donna) of Stratford, Wi., Connie Davis of Janesville, Wi., and Steven (Ann) of Brooklyn, Wi.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 21st 2019m with a service at 6 p.m. at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, with a Graveside Service at Flora Cemetery, Kirkland, IL, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research in Audrey's honor. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com