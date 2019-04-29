January 17, 1933 - April 20, 2019

Brooklyn/Evansville, WI -- Angels escorted Audrey Arlene Johnson to her eternal home on April 20, 2019. She was born January 17, 1933 in Belvidere, IL, the second daughter of William F. and Gladys A. Morehead. Raised on family farm, she learned at a young age the lessons and rewards of hard work and discipline. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1951, where she played clarinet in the band. Music would always be an integral part of her life. After high school, Audrey worked at Mutual Reinsurance Bureau in Belvidere. In 1954 she married Donald E. Johnson, at St. James Catholic Church, and their loving bond endured for more than 64 years. Together, they began their dairy farming career with little more than ambition and a dream. Their passion for dairy farming grew from rented farms in Boone County IL, to purchasing their current dairy farm near Brooklyn, WI, in 1969.

Along their journey, they were blessed with four children: Gary (Sherri) of Paso Robles, CA, Terry (Donna) of Stratford, WI, Connie Davis of Janesville, WI, and Steven (Ann) of Brooklyn, WI. As time passed, Audrey welcomed ten grandchildren: Andrea (Charles) Muller, Christopher, Brandon, and Erica Johnson (Jason Halse), Aimee (William) Hinner, Lindsey (Sean) Kennedy, Amanda (Sean) Baxter, Lucas Davis, Tyler and Alex Johnson. Audrey's family tree branched further as nine great-grandchildren were welcomed into her loving arms: Elliana, Liam, Addie, and Rowan Kennedy; Genevieve, Patrick, Elizabeth, and Beau Baxter; and Jackson Hinner.

Audrey loved farm life; caring for animals, doing fieldwork, and watching crops grow. She enjoyed tending to her garden, listening to songbirds, and growing beautiful flowers. She shared her joy and happiness by singing her own unique renditions of "Hello Dolly" and "Wabash Cannonball" while dancing around her kitchen. A favorite highlight was her and Don's Saturday night pilgrimages to Belvidere to hear Dale Rhode croon "Good Hearted Woman" to her. Horses were a life-long love. A passion she shared with Connie and her grand-daughters. But her greatest love and source of pride was her family, for whom she always made time. She was an avid fan and proud supporter at sporting events, school concerts, FFA banquets, Graduations, and Award Ceremonies.

Audrey's life may best be summarized as a "builder." She constructed strong friendships, with honesty and integrity, that lasted throughout her lifetime. She carefully crafted a loving marriage, created a blueprint for 3 generations of caring families, and built a profitable farm business. Each was done one precious piece at a time, and she was the glue that held them all together. Her "building code" was simple: Work hard, play hard (but finish your work first); Whatever you do, do your very best; Always choose to do the right thing (God is watching); Find Joy and Laughter every day; Don't take yourself too seriously; If you break it, fix it (especially if it's a heart); and most importantly, take care of each other. Audrey will be missed by everyone whose heart she touched. She will forever be remembered for her warmth, caring love, positive wit, contagious laughter, and, of course, her famous cast-iron skillet pancakes.

Audrey is preceded in Heaven by her parents, William F. and Gladys A. (Wilson) Morehead; and sister Frances M. Briggs.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI, with a Graveside Service at Flora Cemetery, Kirkland, Ill, on Saturday, June 22, times to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research in Audrey's honor.

