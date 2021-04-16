Audrey A. (Anderson) Lund

April 21, 1952 - April 13, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Audrey A. Lund, age 68, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born in Edgerton on April 21, 1952, the daughter of the late Nels and Emma (Grell) Anderson and was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School. Audrey married Bruce E. Lund on May 5, 1973 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to paint and draw, crochet, dance and listen to music.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Bruce; 3 children: Heidi (Dan Scholze) Lund of Sparta, Nathan Lund and Jenny (Chris) Rogers both of Edgerton; 3 grandchildren: Skyler Maves, Amity Rogers, and Grace Scholze; 8 siblings: Ruth Fischer of Edgerton, Janette Irwin of Knoxville, TN, Barbara (Bill) Allen of Janesville, James (Lillian) Anderson of Arena, WI, Rosemary McDonald of Edgerton, Cathi (Tony) Casale of Elmhurst, IL, Paul Anderson of Muscoda, and Eugene (Lafaun) Anderson of Edgerton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 siblings: Robert (Bob) Anderson, Norma Johnson, and William (Billy) Anderson.
No services are being planned at this time. Audrey, even in death, was generous to donate her body to science. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton assisted the family. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercy Health System, Agrace Hospice Care, and Science Care for the loving care given to Audrey.