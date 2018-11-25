April 18, 1986 - November 21, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Aubri Arden Moore, age 32, of Janesville, unexpectedly became our Guarding Angel on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 passing in her home. She was born in Janesville on April 18, 1986, the daughter of Joel "J. D." and Leigh (Perry) Moore. Aubri was a 2004 graduate of Parker High School and was proud to hold Bachelor of Science Degrees in both Social Work and Education from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. She began her teaching career as a substitute teacher in 2009, and in 2015, she realized her dream of being an English Teacher for Parker High School. Aubri enjoyed caring for her new home, reading, shopping, swimming, and, most of all, spending time with and sharing her giggle and smile with her family. She spent the last couple months loving her puppy Scout.
Aubri will be looking over her parents, Joel "J. D." Moore III and Leigh (Perry) Moore; brother, Joel "Jake" Moore IV of Janesville; two sisters, Carol Ann (David) Velasco of Oshkosh, and Hanna Lea Moore (fiance, Mytchel Scott-Stirn) of South Milwaukee; paternal grandfather, Joel "Gumps" Moore II of Janesville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
She is sharing her time in heaven with her grandparents: Forest and Carol Perry, and Barb Moore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at ST. WILLIAMS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Williams Catholic Church, Janesville, and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. In lieu of flowers, Aubri would appreciate contributions to the American Diabetes Association. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
If you are lucky enough to know Aubri, you are blessed. If you share Aubri's love, you enjoy a piece of heaven. Those of us who loved her, will dearly miss her and look forward to when we're together again
