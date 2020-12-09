August 11, 1991 - November 29, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Ashley Forrest Hammerstad-Smith, 29, of Edgerton, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 29, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Hospital in Janesville, WI. Ashley was born in Elkhorn, WI on August 11, 1991, the daughter of Karen Harrington (Smith) and Bert Hammerstad.
Ashley attended Elkhorn Area High School and graduated in 2010 from Woodland High School in Fairfax after moving to Oklahoma. She went on to attend Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, OK.
Ashley enjoyed creative writing, movies, music and reading fantasy stories. She was sweet, loving and courageous.
Ashley is survived by her mother, Karen Harrington; her father Bert Hammerstad; and her siblings Mitchell Harrington; and Elinor, Archer, and Oz Hammerstad. She is also survived by her grandmother, Ruth R. Smith-Khedroo (Harry, dec.); grandfather Hjalmer Hammerstad (Ardys, dec.), aunts, uncles, cousins, and devoted friends.
She will be missed by friends and family.
Services will be held at a later date.
