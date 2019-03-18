November 16, 1984 - March 14, 2019

Darien, WI -- Ashley Anditon, age 34, of Darien passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Melrose Park, IL on November 16, 1984. Ashley will always be remembered for her loving free spirit.

Ashley is survived by her father, Thomas Anditon, of Darien; mother, Cynthia Marlow, of Villa Park, IL; stepmom, Julie Anditon, of Darien; eight siblings: Renee (Cody) Giese, of Plover, WI, Thomas (Jessie Pinkstaff) Anditon Jr., of Janesville, Alex Kiel, of Villa Park, IL, Joshua Anditon, of Darien, Ryan Anditon, of Darien, Nicholas Anditon, of Darien, Lucas Anditon, of Darien, and Kalynn Anditon, of Darien; a nephew, Reed Giese; and a niece, Quinn Giese.

Funeral Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 1500 Creek Road in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Ashley's Family. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com