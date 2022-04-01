Asher M. "Lily" Bondehagen Meskan

Janesville, WI - Asher (Lily) M. Bondehagen Meskan, 12, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Asher was a loving, silly, empathetic, talented kid. He was impatient for all the good things in life, starting with being born. On July 10, 2009, Asher decided he needed to enter this world 16 days early, so he could share his birthday with his Papa. Asher was a kid who had many varied interests, and wanted to be the best at what he did. In elementary school he was on the Van Buren Robotics team (for which he went to state and beat out middle schoolers), started the Asher & Sam Project at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to help care for elderly animals and animals with medical issues, and most recently made honors orchestra with the cello. He loved skateboarding, was a talented artist, and was a voracious reader. He was courageous, sticking up for others and always trying new things. Asher loved to travel, especially to Florida, the Eagle River, WI area, and had just returned from the Dominican Republic. Asher is survived by his parents Megan and Matt Meskan; grandparents James "Papa" and Marilyn "Nana" Bondehagen and Robert and Diane Meskan; his cats Mushroom and Carrot, and crested gecko Leap; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and four half sisters in Costa Rica. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and his beloved cat Sam. A visitation for Asher will be Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A sharing of memories will end the afternoon at 3:00 PM. Burial will be private in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Asher's family.
To plant a tree in memory of Asher Meskan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.