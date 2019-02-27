January 31, 1989 - February 24, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Arturo Luis Gomez, 30, of Delavan, died at his home on February 24, 2019. Arturo was born January 31, 1989 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Alvaro and Tracy Smith Gomez. Arturo was a cook at Lakelawn Resort.

He is survived by his mother, Tracey Smith of Williams Bay, WI, and his father Alvaro Gomez of Delavan; six brothers: Steven, Jose, Israel, Ryan, Gabriel and Samuel; two nieces, Regina and Tierney; and nephew, Sebastian.

Funeral Services will be 12 noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Delavan United Methodist Church with the Rev. Maribel Celiz officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. to service time at the Church. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the family.