January 31, 1989 - February 24, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Arturo Luis Gomez, 30, of Delavan, died at his home on February 24, 2019. Arturo was born January 31, 1989 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Alvaro and Tracy Smith Gomez. Arturo was a cook at Lakelawn Resort.

He is survived by his mother, Tracey Smith of Williams Bay, WI, and his father Alvaro Gomez of Delavan; six brothers: Steven, Jose, Israel, Ryan, Gabriel and Samuel; two nieces, Regina and Tierney; and nephew, Sebastian.

Funeral Services will be 12 noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Delavan United Methodist Church with the Rev. Maribel Celiz officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. to service time at the Church. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the family.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse