August 28, 1932 - May 31, 2021
Footville, WI - Arthur S. Burns, Sr, 88, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home late Monday night, May 31, 2021. He was born August 28, 1932 in Thebes, Illinois to the late Ralph Burns and Gertrude Bishop. Arthur married the former Betty Sue Shockley and together they would move to Footville, WI to raise their family. Art retired from GM but his other career was running Burns Produce in Footville for decades.
Art was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Milton Squares, Ducks Unlimited, and the Footville United Methodist Church and New Horizon United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching Little League in Footville for 2 decades, being a 4-H leader in gardening and softball, calling and hunting geese. He enjoyed most sports and was a Packer fan, Bucks fan, a big Brewers fan but would tolerate other teams. He has been on local bowling leagues and has "throwed a horseshoe or two."
Art is survived by his seven children: Patti M. (Lee) Breidenstein, Jackie S. (Tom Cahill) Peabody, Arthur S. (Grace) Burns II, Phyllis J (Jeff Jones) Burns, Marilyn J. (John Welter) Burns, Aaron S. (Patti) Burns, and Warden W. (Sherri Bollig) Burns; 17 grandchildren: Brad, Brenda, Kathy, William, Adrianne, Nicole, Tyra, Erin, Alex, Anastasia, Bethany, Linsay, Corey, Jacey, Caylor, Matthew, and Garrett; 16 great grandchildren, and 1 step great great grandchild. He is further survived by his siblings: Russell (Bonnie) Burns, David (Karen) Keelin, Juanita Parnell, Faye (Donald) Light, and Julia (Teddy) Bryant; sister-in-law Karen Oliver; and nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his wife Betty Sue on May 8, 1988; father Ralph (Gertrude) Burns, mother Gertrude (Fred) Keelin; grandson Jack Dunn; brother Edward (Linda) Burns; infant brother Ralph Jr, and brother-in-law L.E. Parnell.
Funeral service for Arthur will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Friday from 10:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Masks will be available for unvaccinated guests. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials would truly be appreciated to the Shriner's or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Thank yous go out to the Agrace Hospice and its staff and also to his caregiver Pat Krause for the amazing care given to Art.