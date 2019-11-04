June 19, 1944 - October 30, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Arthur Richard LeFeber went home to be with his Savior on October 30, 2019. We know this because he put his faith and trust in the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross according to I Corinthians 15:2-4 "By this gospel you are saved... For what I received I passed on to you that Christ died for our sins... that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day." He was a long time member and Elder of Grace Bible Church and was always searching the Scriptures to know more about his Lord. He was a wonderful husband, father, Bampa, uncle, great uncle, and foster parent, and worked hard his whole life to provide the best for them. Arthur was born on June 19, 1944, to Arthur and Henrietta (Breingsness) LeFeber in Edgerton, WI, and graduated from Janesville High school in 1962, and later from Blackhawk Technical College. He joined the Marine Corps, and was among the first combat troop to land in Vietnam on April 10, 1965. He came home to marry Maureen Mick in Beloit, WI, on January 8, 1966. After he was honorably discharged, Art started his career in law enforcement at the Rock County Sheriff's Department, retiring as Patrol Commander in 1998, after 31 years. He went on to work as transportation/maintenance supervisor for Rock/Walworth Head Start. He retired from there in 2014. Art wanted everyone to know that Jesus died for their sins and belief in Him was all that was required for heaven, so he spent much time studying God's Word, discussing it with others, taking Bible courses, and handing out tracts at the farmer's market.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen LeFeber; his children, Sheri (Greg) Holcomb, and Richard (Rhonda) LeFeber; grandchildren: Ashley (Kenneth) Mejeur, Heather (Brandon) Foss, Brian (McKenzie) LeFeber, and Kathleen LeFeber; brothers: James (Alberta), Douglas (Vicki), and Wilbur (Jackie) LeFeber; and sister, Daisy (Richard) Hollified. His survivors also include brothers-in-law, Dennis (Carole) Mick, and Chris Sjoblom; many nieces, nephews, adopted "grandchildren" and many others in his church family.

Art joins those in heaven that preceded him, his father and mother, Arthur and Henrietta LeFeber; his in-laws, Marion "Mike" and Gloria Mick; sister-in-law, Eileen Sjoblom; and many uncles and aunts.

Funeral service for Arthur will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 1928 Colony Court, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Matt Ritchey officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

"Well done, my good and faithful servant"