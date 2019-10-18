August 6, 1937 - October 16, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Arthur Owen Johnson, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Middleton. He was born August 6, 1937 in Afton, WI, the son of Palmer and Hilda (Simonson) Johnson. Art graduated in 1956 from Orfordville High School. He went into the U.S. Army in 1957, and was discharged in 1963. He met Virginia Williams in Colorado Springs when he was in the service. Art and Virginia (Williams) were married June 6, 1959 at Orfordville Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 209, where he served as Post Commander. Art was also the Rock County Commander for the American Legion. Art was head custodian for the Parkview School District and the favorite bus driver of the players to their various sporting events. Art started as a volunteer fireman for the Orfordville Fire Department and became the first paid full time fireman of the department. He was the assistant chief also in charge of EMS, equipment maintenance and fire ground operations. He was one of the first five original EMT's in Orfordville and was instrumental in starting the fire departments ambulance service. Art retired from the fire service in 1999.

After retirement, Art and Virginia resided in Birchwood, WI from 2004 until 2019. He enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends, and watching Wisconsin sporting events. His greatest love was spending time with his children, and then with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his sons, Michael Gregory (Connie); daughter, Cathleen (Dan) Wichser; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson of Brodhead; nine grandchildren: Jarod (Casey), Jordan, Jamie (Jenna) Wichser, Kim (Jon) Cabot, Matthew (Melyssa), Coreen, Derek, Anthony, Stephanie Johnson; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Glenville, Sr. and Shirley; and brothers Harold and Gaylord.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Orfordville Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jack Way officiating. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday October, 18, 2019 at the Orfordville Lutheran Church. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville is assisting the family.

