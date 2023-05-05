September 1, 1934 - April 27, 2023
Janesville, WI - Arthur O. Amacher, age 88 of Janesville, passed away on April 27, 2023, at Heartwarming House in Milton.
Janesville, WI - Arthur O. Amacher, age 88 of Janesville, passed away on April 27, 2023, at Heartwarming House in Milton.
Arthur was born in Stoughton, on September 1, 1934, the son of Fredrick and Sophia (Evonavich) Amacher. He grew up in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Arthur was a U.S. Army veteran having served from December 12, 1956 to December 9, 1958.
Arthur married Ruth Meyen on October 20, 1956. He was employed by General Motors for over 45 years and was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95. He was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church. Arthur will be remembered for his great love for root beer floats.
Arthur is survived by his sons, Arthur (Rhonda) Amacher and Dino (Patricia) Amacher; grandchildren, Cameron Amacher, Alexander Amacher, Deanna Amacher, Topanga Amacher and Mick Amacher; sisters, Helen and Jenny; brothers, Eddie and Richard; and other relatives and friends.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Amacher on October 31, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Amacher; sisters, Violet, Esther and Ruth; and brothers, Danny, Fritz, Robert and Roger.
Arthur's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Doug and Theresa Hearn for caring for, loving and treating Arthur like he was a family member. Also, thanks to Agrace Hospice for their support during his final days.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Mark Schewe will officiate. Private interment will be in Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 10th at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.
The Amacher family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
