January 17, 2021
Chama, NM - Arthur Lloyd Steindl, 89, of Chama, New Mexico, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 17th, 2021. Arthur's passing was as he wished it, at home with his wife Beverly, and his beloved cats nearby.
Arthur was the son of Albert and Francis (Kelly) Steindl. Arthur married his wife Beverly Timm in 2002. Arthur farmed for most of his life in Orfordville, WI. Arthur enjoyed being close to the land and loved animals of all kinds. Arthur milked dairy cows for all of his farming career, but also raised pigs and chickens for a period of time. Arthur's farm was home to many cats, dogs, horses and even one sheep. Arthur initially used main stream farming methods but evolved in time to more earth friendly practices, transitioning to organic and strip farming methods to honor and preserve the land. Arthur was a pioneer of sorts, as he started organic farming well before this was a widely accepted and respected practice. The farm was a hard task master. When able to get away, Arthur enjoyed bowling, dancing, camping and trail riding on horses with his family. Arthur was also a huge Wisconsin sports fan. He loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. A memorable moment for Arthur was sneaking away during a Badger game to shake the hand of Barry Alvarez.
After retirement, Arthur traveled to Colorado and New Mexico. As he toured the area, he realized that Chama, New Mexico felt like home, so that is where he made his permanent residence. New Mexico has an independent and mystic vibe which fit Arthur's personality. He felt in tune with nature and was passionate in his beliefs, which were all his own. Arthur remained healthy and active until shortly before his death. He worked at odd jobs, loved gardening and chopped wood well into his 80's. He enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in his garden, breathing in the mountain air, and the company of his 3 beloved cats. Arthur was a tolerant, spiritual, and generous man, accepting of people of all cultures. He will be missed by the many friends he made in Chama and most certainly by his wife and family.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children: Wendy (Tom) Williams, Jeff (Emily) Steindl, Robin (Larry) Seale; his grandchildren: Aaron Williams, Casey Barbee, Lauren Lee, Caleb Seale, Joshua Steindl, and Sarah Steindl. Arthur was also loved and will be missed by Beverly's children: Felina Boraca and Naomi Richardson and their families. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harlan; and three sisters: Eldora Mani, Viola Roettger and Charlotte Reavis.
Family requests memorials in honor of Arthur be sent to the Chama Valley Humane Society. A private family gathering for Arthur will be held at a later date.