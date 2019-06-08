May 4, 1954 - June 5, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Arthur D."Gilly" Gilmour, age 65, passed away at Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born May 4, 1954 in Beloit, the son Allen T. and June (Jacobson) Gilmour. He was with the love of his life, Teresa (Gilbert) Gilmour since 1975. Art grew up on the family farm outside of Orfordville, and lived in Orfordville many years before moving to Brodhead. Art worked for many years at Beatrice Foods, then at Korleski Lumber. He always did very physical labor and this took a toll on his back, so he has been unable to work since 2008.

He is survived by Teresa Gilmour; daughter, Adriane (Jason) Duncan of Janesville; three grandchildren: Bradey, Brodie and Carly Duncan; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Addie Jo Duncan; two brothers, Wayne (Joyce) Gilmour of Brooklyn, and Roy (Kim) Gilmour of Janesville; and his sister, Karen (Clarence) Peters of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery, Orfordville, WI.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill

(608) 879-2333