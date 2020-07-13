August 2, 1928 - July 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Arthur Frank Jelinek, age 91, passed away at his son's home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in the township of Bridgeport, WI on August 2, 1928, the fourth son of Karl and Josephine (Vrana) Jelinek. Art grew up in rural Prairie du Chien, and graduated from high school in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 as part of Baker Company during the Korean War. On October 6, 1956, he married the love of his life, Loretta M. Zach in Glen Haven, WI, and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2015. Art and Loretta moved to Janesville, where Art worked on the assembly line at General Motors. He loved to garden. Together, Art and Loretta loved traveling the United States. They travelled with friends, family, and their children's families, camping, gambling, playing cards, and Art would play music on his accordion. Art will be greatly missed!
Art is survived by his four children: David (Linda) Jelinek, Dale (Laura) Jelinek, Kevin (Lori) Jelinek and Rose Potts all of Janesville; 11 grandchildren: Chandra Pease, Chad (Erika Clausen) Jelinek, Ashley (Aaron) Ausen, Jenifer Jelinek, Travis Jelinek, Katharine Jelinek, Heather Jelinek, Adam Jelinek, Mandi Jelinek, Cheyenne Potts, and Dakota Potts; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Kay Zach of Prairie du Chien; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings: Raymond Jelinek, Robert (Dorothy) Jelinek, and Charles (Doris) Jelinek; brother-in-law, Edward Zach; son-in-law, Donald Potts.
A Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL with a graveside service to follow. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com