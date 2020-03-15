October 4, 1928 - February 8, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Arthur Erich Koeller, of Delavan, WI, passed away February 8, 2020 at his home. He was 91. Art was born October 4, 1928, in Shawano, WI, to Arthur Henry and Esther Koeller. He attended St. James Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Shawano High School in 1947. He proudly served as a member of the U.S. Navy. He was a kind and gentle man of great Christian faith. He enjoyed the outdoors all his life, camping, hunting and fishing with his family, riding horseback, and even skydiving in his later years. He enjoyed traveling and was able to take many awesome trips with his wife. He was an avid Packers fan who loved to visit Lambeau Field for preseason practices. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father. He was a retail shoe store owner and operator, having stores in Woodfield Mall, Elmhurst, Cherry Valley, Merrillville and Addison. He was named Retailer of the Year in 1971 by Brown Shoe Company. He was a beloved employer, staying in touch with former employees until the time of his death.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Judith; his children, Bruce (Renee) of Denver, CO, Don (Barb) of Byron, IL, Chad of Bend, OR, Kent (Eva) of Bend, OR, and Patti Baute of Westmont, IL; a stepdaughter, Betsy Samborski (Chris) of Wauconda, IL; his grandchildren: Bethany Koeller, Rachel (Mark) Sullivan, David Koeller, Sara (Matt) Modrzejewski, Alexa Baute and Cassie Hauschild; and two great-granddaughters, Hailey Koeller and Heidi Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ellen; and his stepdaughter, Heidi Hauschild.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. A visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mercy Hospice (Janesville), and Trinity Hope.