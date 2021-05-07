Arthur Edward Whalen, Jr.

May 12, 1932 - January 6, 2021
Darien, WI - Arthur Whalen, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on January 6, 2021.
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, open visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lions Shelter at Veterans Memorial Park, 69 W Walworth Ave., in Delavan. Due to COVID limitations, a private family Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church, 714 E. Walworth St. in Delavan. Following the mass, a Committal Service that anyone who wishes may attend will be held at St. Andrew Cemetery, North 7th St. Memorials can be directed to the Walworth County Fair Foundation, Goat Project, P.O. Box 286 Elkhorn, WI 53121.