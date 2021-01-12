Arthur E. Whalen Jr.

January 6, 2021
Darien, WI - Arthur Edward Whalen, Jr, 88, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on January 06, 2021. He was born May 12, 1932 to Arthur and Helen (Czarnecki) Whalen on the family farm in Darien, WI. He married Patricia (Downs) on February 19, 1955 in Lake Geneva, WI. Together they had 7 children. He was a proud lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 139, working for B.R. Amon and Sons in Elkhorn, WI until his retirement in 1997. After retirement he spent many mornings at Elizabeth's Cafe and the West Wind Diner, where he enjoyed sipping coffee while visiting with friends. He also volunteered his time for the Walworth County Fair, where he was a lifetime member, as well as the Dairy Goat Superintendent. He enjoyed spending time tinkering on his farm in Darien and at the Cabin in Wautoma. His final months during the pandemic were spent on his farm, where he enjoyed driving around on the golf cart with Teddy, his dog. Arthur is survived by his son Ronald (Cindy) Whalen of Delavan; daughters Kathy (Michael) Burch of Sheboygan, LuCinda (John) Settlemyer of Montross, VA, Tammy Gasior of Eau Claire, Dawn (David) Reynolds of Wautoma, and Mary Lou of Wautoma. He is also survived by grandchildren Dan Whalen, Susan (Michael) Larison, Scott (Beth) Whalen, Melisa (Bob) Andrews, David (Daniele) Hitz, Ryan (Elizabeth) Burch, John Settlemyer, Julia Settlemyer and Andrew Jordan as well as great-grandchildren Jason, William, Lane, Stephanie, Carter, Olivia, Liam, Sarah, Hannah, Elijah, Haley, Maddie, and Ella. He is furthered survived by his sister Patricia (Thomas) Barkas of Allens Grove, WI and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Patricia; his parents Arthur and Helen; a daughter Debbie Hitz; and granddaughter Diane Hitz.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Tara and Rob.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service for Arthur will take place at a later date at St. Andrew Church where he was a lifelong member.
Memorials can be directed to the Walworth County Fair Foundation, Goat Project PO Box 286 Elkhorn, WI 53121.
MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us delavanfuneralhome.com