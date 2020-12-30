Arthur E. "Art" Duerst

August 17, 1928 - December 27, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Arthur "Art" E. Duerst, 92 of Elkhorn, WI, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Vintage on the Ponds of Delavan, WI. He was born August 17, 1928 in LaGrange Township, WI, the son of the late Edwil and Emma (Beutler) Duerst. Art graduated from Whitewater High School with the Class of 1946. He was united in marriage to Joan M. Loughead on April 15, 1950 at LaGrange Methodist Church.
Art worked as a dairy farmer in the Town of LaGrange in Heart Prairie, WI. Together, they raised four children.They were known as the Swiss Kids and with his help raised suffolk sheep and showed for many years at the Walworth County Fair. After moving off the farm, he was able to see his family homestead be moved to Old World Wisconsin where it is now known as the Sanford Home. He was very proud of his swiss heritage and thrilled that the home will be safe forever. He and his wife were the managers of an apartment building in Whitewater for many years and then moved to Elkhorn.
Art loved playing cards, and was a member of the Elkhorn Cribbage Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family every summer at the annual family camp weekends. He was a member of the UCC church in Delavan and sang in the choir, he loved to sing in his early years he was in a barbershop quartet known as the Agriculturists. Art was a real character and held a positive outlook on life. He spent his last years at Vintage on the Pond and became a real favorite of all the staff.
Art is survived by his four children; Gary (Ann) Duerst of Monona, WI, Kristine (Mike) Brown of Colby, WI, John (Pam) Duerst of Whitewater, WI, and Sue (Bob) Earle of East Troy, WI, eleven grandchildren; Rachel (Jason) Solberg of Eau Claire, WI, Heather (Paul) Thompson of Madison, WI, Jamie Crahen of Cottage Grove, WI, Katie (Dan Aaron) Crahen of Monona, WI, Sarah (Andy Fasching) Brown Fasching of San Tan Valley, AZ, Matthew (Steve Gillitzer) Brown of Madison, WI, Anna (Dao) Vang of Ridgeland, WI, Meghan (Kyle) Anderson of Waukesha,WI, Brian (Heather) Duerst of Waukesha, Wi, Hannah (Nathan) Anhalt of East Troy, WI and Audrey Earle of East Troy, WI, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joan and their son, Brian Duerst.
Memorial Service will be held 3:00PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 1:00PM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family to give to Art's favorite charities, N7891 Pleasant Lake Rd. East Troy, WI 53120. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase- Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Duerst Family.